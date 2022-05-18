COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood Summer Fest is presenting its citywide yard sales this Saturday, May 21. To be added to a map, contact Cottonwood Summer Fest on Facebook or call Tabitha Key at 208-553-8400, or Serena Lockett at 208-816-6791.

