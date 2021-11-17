COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Craft Fair is set for Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cottonwood Community Hall.

Ready to eat soup and pie will be available, and items for sale will include baked goods, crafts, wood signs and décor, books, pampering products, home/car scents, home office organization, gourmet coffees and cocoas and sauces and soups.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments