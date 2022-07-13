COTTONWOOD — Community volunteers will be host to an auction fundraiser at Cottonwood City Park Sunday, July 16. This will include a live and silent auction, food, beer and mixed drinks. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m. Money raised will go toward replacing all the park’s play equipment, including the addition of a splashpad.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments