COTTONWOOD — Community volunteers will be host to an auction fundraiser at Cottonwood City Park Sunday, July 16. This will include a live and silent auction, food, beer and mixed drinks. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m. Money raised will go toward replacing all the park’s play equipment, including the addition of a splashpad.
