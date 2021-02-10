COTTONWOOD — After a COVID-related delay, 10-year-old Marjorie Remacle has started competing in gymnastics meets for the 2021 season with her XCEL Silver Team from 360 Gymnastics.
Remacle is a fifth-grade student at Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood and is the daughter of William and Diana Remacle.
Palouse Empire Gymnastics hosted its annual “Sweet Stuff” meet in the form of a gym battle the weekend of Feb. 6 in Moscow. Social distancing and other COVID-related precautions were taken, and the girls were all more than ready to take to the floor. Two USA Gymnastics judges, one in physical attendance and a second available via a tablet, were there to officiate the event – even though it was not a sanctioned meet.
Remacle achieved her highest scores yet, smashing almost all of her previous scores. First was beam, with a 9.2; this score was outstanding, but did not surpass the Great West Gym Fest meet from 2019. Next was her uneven bars routine, and, with a 9.7, Remacle beat her earlier scores and also earned a first-place medal with this skill. Following that, she competed her floor routine and received a 9.35 for her efforts, for which she earned another first-place medal. Finally, Remacle went to the vault, arguably her best apparatus. She scored 9.65, which crushed her previous score by more than a tenth of a point and earned a third medal for first place. Overall, she earned a 37.9 (another high score) and earned another first-place medal, bringing the total medal count to four.
The next gym battle will be hosted by 360 Gymnastics in Clarkston, Wash, the coming weekend.
Submitted by Diana Remacle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.