COTTONWOOD — A longtime Cottonwood horse 4-H club has changed its name: Rebel Riders is now the Prairie Posse Horse 4-H Club.
With a new name will come some new faces: new as club leaders, but not as those who love animals and have been involved in 4-H.
“At the beginning of this year, Bobbi Chambers reached out to me to ask if I wanted to help with running a 4-H program for youth,” explained Summer Duman. The 4H group was formerly run by a Dione Severns, who planned to step down as leader.
“Both Bobbi and I have been involved with equine activities our whole lives and understood how great the 4-H program can be to grow and shape youth,” Duman said.
Her experience began as a youth in Nez Perce County horse 4-H and under trainers Virgil Wicks and Larry Carson where she spent years aboard a 14 hand AQHA cutting bred gelding that excelled at everything from barrel racing to jumping.
“In my college years I trained a DIY barrel horse and was competitive with him locally until he was diagnosed with navicular,” she explained. Navicular is an inflammation syndrome which can lead to lameness.
“I have spent most of my time throughout the last few years trail riding, raising kids, and goats,” with her husband, Matt, Duman said. “Bobbi and I definitely felt there is a need to grow the 4-H program here in Idaho County and are committed to seeing it grow.”
Chambers and her husband, Barney, are the owners of Coyote Mule Company in Cottonwood. She started working with horses at the age of 3 and spent her entire youth in the 4-H program in Washington state. At the age of 13, she qualified for the state fair in showmanship, English and Western riding. At age 17, she won the Saddleseat English Equitation nationals, which qualified her for the world championship in Kentucky. There, she took sixth place.
“As an adult, I have enjoyed riding and packing mules with my family in the back country,” she said. When she and Barney met, she began showing mules. Together, they have sold mules all over the United States.
“I love all breeds of horses, disciplines and helping people,” she said, adding she is excited for the 4-H year.
The Prairie Posse 4-H Club held its first fund-raiser event March 13, with a tack swap at the Cottonwood Community Hall. They will soon assist with the annual veterinary exams and vaccinations for their club animals and hope to plan a trail ride and Dutch oven dinner this summer.
“We hope to see our 4-H kids in the county compete locally and grow their confidence, but also see them go on to compete at the district and state levels in horse judging, knowledge bowl, and showing,” Duman said.
Currently, the group has been meeting at the Chambers’ ranch. When the weather becomes nice, they plan to meet at the Cottonwood Saddle Club Arena. Currently, the club has 11 members; applications are still being accepted for this 4-H season.
For questions, call Duman at 208-305-1740.
