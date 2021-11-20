Parents,
We wanted to inform you that we will be cancelling school Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 due to a high volume of absences the past couple of weeks with various illnesses in the elementary school and Jr/Sr High School, i.e. flu, head colds, etc.
The cancellation of these two days will give families an opportunity to get healthy by the time we resume school on Monday, November 29th.
We will spend the two days off, disinfecting the buildings and making sure they are germ free when students return.
Please visit with your children about personal hygiene, i.e. washing their hands after restroom use, after recess, prior to eating, etc. We have hand sanitizer dispensers throughout both buildings that students should continue to use. We highly recommend water bottles and using the water bottle dispensers, rather than the water fountains.
We do not make this decision lightly, but we feel that it will give our staff and students a time to get healthy and ready to learn upon their return.
Thank you for your time and we hope you all have a nice Thanksgiving break.
Go Pirates!
