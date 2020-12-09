COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club 2020 Cottonwood Lighted Christmas parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 13. Parade lineup is 4:30 p.m., at the Catholic church parking lot. Parade starts at 5 p.m. Following the parade, join Santa at the fire station for photos, hot cocoa and coffee and hot dogs. Bring an unwrapped toy for the St. Mary’s Hospital giving tree.

