Molly Johnson and Shada Edwards photo

Molly Johnson and Shada Edwards at the White Bird Rodeo.

 Free Press / Serena Lockett

COTTTONWOOD — Hay! Looks like the first cutting of hay is in the fields. The days have been long and hot! Beautiful summer nights!

Two local Idaho County girls, Molly Johnson and Shada Edwards, team roped together in the White Bird Rodeo and got 2nd place! Great job, girls!

The Hangout is under new ownership; they now serve breakfast on Mondays and are open until 8 p.m. Stop by and meet the new owners and give them a nice welcome to town.

Happy Independence Day! If you want something fun to do this 4th, head out to Greencreek for the annual 4th of July celebration, hosted by the Greencreek St. Anthony Society. Flag raising is at 6 a.m., breakfast is from 7-10 a.m., hamburgers and homemade pie served at noon, kiddie rides, jump tent and dunk booth will be featured all day, along with the good old beer garden.

Condolences to the family of Mary Alice (Rehder) Ewing on her recent passing.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments