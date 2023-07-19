COTTONWOOD — Lyd and I both spent a number of our growing-up years in farm country. Lyd was raised in central Alberta, where grain crops were king. I grew up in northwest Wyoming, which also produced some grain, mostly wheat, but sugar beets, beans and hay were more commonly grown, especially on smaller farms. My brother and I were intimately acquainted with those crops because we worked in them for most of our teenage years. Beets and beans need thinning and some weeding, and we were the lucky dogs that “got” to do just that.
It’s not like we looked forward to whacking weeds with hoes on hot summer days; no, we got drafted. Our dad was a small-town doctor most of his career, and, having grown up on a farm himself, he had a feel for that way of life. He not infrequently was paid for his services with quarts of cream, dozens of eggs, a side of beef, hunting privileges, you name it, and Dad probably took it in trade for services rendered.
My brother and I entered the picture when a farmer needed some medical help and had a field of beets or beans that needed thinning or weeding.
“How about this” Dad would say, “I have a couple of sons who need jobs this summer. How about trading your clinic bill for jobs for my two boys?”
“That works for me,” the farmer would say, as he and Dad shook hands on the deal, and just like magic, my brother and I were no longer unemployed. What saved me from this life of servitude was getting married on Aug. 15, 1971, after having spent much of the summer bucking bales. Thank you, Lyd!
So, jump ahead 26 years and here we are in Cottonwood. I love ag country, especially when it’s surrounded by mountains, rivers and the occasional lake. I enjoy seeing endless waves of grain and the brilliant yellow of canola fields. The bummer is that’s all I know. I can’t distinguish between all the varieties of grains and am not sure whether there are different types of canola. And that doesn’t even begin to touch the fields filled with crops I don’t recognize at all. It really wouldn’t matter much to me save for one thing:
Randy is my brother-in-law. He grew up in western Montana and spent nearly 30 years of his life working on the family farm. There’s not a dryland crop he doesn’t know well. Who knew that there was “spring” this or “soft” that or different colors of wheat? He and his family come to visit every August, and I get shown up, on every field we pass, by his superior knowledge of crops.
Until now. I am delighted this year to drive around the prairie and see signs telling me what’s growing on this farm or that. I’m starting to get a feel for what’s “red,” “winter,” “soft,” “spring” and so on. I can even recognize garbanzos because of those blessed signs! I can’t wait for Randy to get here in about six weeks so I can show him up at his own game. The only difficulty will be trying to convince the farmers to take down the crop ID signs before he gets here in late August.
