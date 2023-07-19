Canola crop sign photo

Signs like this are up in Camas Prairie fields – very helpful for those less familiar identifying the many different crops.

 Free Press / Greg Deiss

COTTONWOOD — Lyd and I both spent a number of our growing-up years in farm country. Lyd was raised in central Alberta, where grain crops were king. I grew up in northwest Wyoming, which also produced some grain, mostly wheat, but sugar beets, beans and hay were more commonly grown, especially on smaller farms. My brother and I were intimately acquainted with those crops because we worked in them for most of our teenage years. Beets and beans need thinning and some weeding, and we were the lucky dogs that “got” to do just that.

It’s not like we looked forward to whacking weeds with hoes on hot summer days; no, we got drafted. Our dad was a small-town doctor most of his career, and, having grown up on a farm himself, he had a feel for that way of life. He not infrequently was paid for his services with quarts of cream, dozens of eggs, a side of beef, hunting privileges, you name it, and Dad probably took it in trade for services rendered.

