COTTONWOOD -- The Idaho County Fair is in the books. It was a good fair, and one of the few around this area that got to take place.
We have a queen living in our neighborhood! Dani Sonnen got to be queen at the fair! I’m sure she will do a great job representing us for the next year. Leann Lightfield and Olivia Klapprich are the two princesses. Have a good year, girls!
Harvest is in full swing yet. The crops are very good, and it is taking a long time to get them in. The elevators are overflowing with the bountiful harvest, so you might see wheat temporarily piled on the ground. Good for the farmers!
We went blackberry picking over the weekend. We found some big ones but overall, they are not as big as usual. Now for a fresh blackberry pie!
We are getting produce out of our garden-beans, zucchini, peas, turnips, onions, beets, and the potatoes are huge. Corn will be coming on soon. It is fun to have our own garden but a lot of work too.
Do you have as many hummingbirds as usual? We did not get very many this year for some reason. The most we had was 7 at one time.
