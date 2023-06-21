COTTONWOOD — A few days ago, we were talking to our kids about what they thought of when someone mentioned Cottonwood. Our son has visited here frequently over the last 26 years and has a variety of rich memories to draw on. Our daughter, however, lives much further away and has had fewer opportunities to visit. Her response was somewhat of a surprise. Without hesitation, she replied, “Amber waves of grain.”
“You mean like mile after mile of ripening grain fields?” I asked.
“No,” she said, “like waves of grain, like ocean waves.”
From there the discussion veered into “Amber waves of grain” as part of the poem by Katharine Lee Bates. The words were inspired by her view of the fields of grain seen in eastern Colorado from Pike’s Peak. The poem, in edited form, was later put to music by Samual Ward to create the song we all know as “America the Beautiful.” The best-known verse is:
“Oh beautiful, for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain,
For purple mountain majesties
God shed his grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!”
Now it doesn’t take a genius to see a lot of the Camas Prairie in that verse, especially if you’re on the Cottonwood Butte or some other elevated point. Maybe we don’t have a “sea to shining sea” view, but there are plenty of “spacious skies,” “amber waves of grain,” and “purple mountain majesties” in almost any direction you want to look. I’ll allow, however, there are precious few “fruited plains” to be seen.
The verse ends with the observation that the good Lord has blessed America, and by extension the Camas Prairie, in a mighty way, by “shedding His grace” on us, but it doesn’t end there. It finishes with the curious “crown thy good with brotherhood.” God is not granting us brotherhood, he’s expecting it of us “from sea to shining sea,” that is, everywhere, and by extension, to everyone. That’s a pretty tall order!
Brotherhood, at a minimum, invokes a concept of family, that there is something we all share, something that draws us close. In the context of this first verse of “America the Beautiful,” we have all been blessed by the Almighty with a lot of goodness, and He expects us to pass it around. It’s the theme of “pay it forward” and, from a couple of millennia ago, Matthew 10:8. You only have to watch or read the news to realize how good we have it on the Prairie, how blessed we are. Pass it on!
