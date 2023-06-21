Cottonwood News standing

Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — A few days ago, we were talking to our kids about what they thought of when someone mentioned Cottonwood. Our son has visited here frequently over the last 26 years and has a variety of rich memories to draw on. Our daughter, however, lives much further away and has had fewer opportunities to visit. Her response was somewhat of a surprise. Without hesitation, she replied, “Amber waves of grain.”

“You mean like mile after mile of ripening grain fields?” I asked.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.