COTTONWOOD -- Spring has sprung! The daffodils are extra big and so pretty this year. We planted some of our vegetable garden last week and hope to get more done this week. It sounds like more people are planting gardens this year as there is a shortage of seed potatoes. That’s a good thing. People are planning ahead so they have food if something like this happens again. When you look out over the countryside, everything looks lush and green, like a well-manicured lawn. Asparagus is growing, and we have picked it a few times. The temperature got below freezing at our place last night so it may have frozen the asparagus. But it will grow again.
The rhubarb is growing and Hubby made a dessert with it. Very tasty! Here is a Rhubarb Dessert recipe that we found in an old cookbook.
Mix together: 1-½ c. sugar; 2 eggs; 4 T. flour; Pour in 9X12 pan. Top with 6 cups chopped rhubarb. Combine 1 c. flour, 1 c. brown sugar, ½ c. margarine. Sprinkle over top of the rhubarb. Bake at 325 degrees for 35 minutes.
The governor lifted the isolation order so we can come and go as we please, as long as we are careful. Some of the churches are open again following group rules.
Seven out of 10 of my family members got together on Saturday. Even with social distancing, it was great to see all of them.
I have heard reports of good mushroom hunting. I haven’t been out myself, but people are finding lots of brain mushrooms.
Have you voted yet? We have until May 19 to get our votes in. It is different this year with everyone voting by mail. It seems like a good way to do the voting.
