COTTONWOOD - It’s the second week of June, so the kids are on summer break now. It probably doesn’t feel much different since they were not going to school anyway.
The garden is growing, and we have had a few radishes to eat already. The gooseberries are coming on strong. If anyone wants some, let me know.
You only have nine shopping days left before Father’s Day. Better get dear ole dad something that he really needs or likes.
I heard a rumor that there was a black bear sighting at the Greencreek cemetery last week. I can’t confirm it but every once in a while, it seems that a bear finds its way across the prairie.
The Prairie Rodeo Team is part of the District 3 Idaho High School Rodeo Association. PHS Rodeo team competes in several rodeos fall through summer, compiling points throughout the summer. Owen McIntire won first place in chute dogging and ribbon roping for junior high. He is invited to go to the Junior State finals which will be held in Pocatello. Laramie Richardson won first place in ribbon roping for junior high, and is also invited to go to the finals in Pocatello. Good job, kids!
The pheasant chicks are three weeks old now. They are doing well and can fly across the room already.
