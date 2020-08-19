COTTONWOOD -- We took a drive up the mountain, behind Grangeville, last week and picked a quart of huckleberries, but they were not easy to find. We also caught a few small fish.
Raspberry picking is just about over. Our patch has done very well this year with lots of big berries.
The Blood Drive, sponsored by St. Mary’s Hospital will be Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Cottonwood Community Hall. To schedule an appointment, call Brenda Kaschmitter at 208-962-3251 or go to vitalant.org to self-schedule.
Registration for Prairie Jr./Sr. High School, for new and current students, is from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. 7th grade students will need to bring their immunization records. There will be a mandatory high school sports meeting for participants in all high school sports, and their parents, at 6 p.m., in the cafeteria.
St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics’ Partnership for Healthy Communities “Walk the Prairie and Beyond” is going virtual this year. It started Sunday, Aug. 16. They will post a short video on that week’s topic and the weekly challenge, join by going to their Facebook group, “Walk the Prairie & Beyond-HD!’’ Click on “JOIN THE GROUP” and comment your name and miles walked for the week, before the next week’s challenge begins on Sunday night, to be entered to win the weekly prizes. Invite your friends to join also. For questions call Lori 208-400-0026, or Kim 208-962-2100.
Aug. 15 was the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan, V-J Day, Victory in the Pacific Day, or V-P Day, marking the 75th anniversary of both the surrender of Japan and the end of the second World War. We remember and recognize all those who served and sacrificed in the Far East and ultimately brought an end to World War II.
We have been releasing our ring neck pheasants in different places around the area, along with other people who have been raising them. This year, we also got different breeds of pheasants. There are black one with white spots on their head or neck, and brown ones that have golden shimmery feathers. We also got a white one. It has been interesting watching them grow and get their feathers. We are raising them to try to re-establish the population. While it is legal to shoot any of them, we wish people would not shoot the new kinds to give them a chance to multiply.
