COTTONWOOD — The weather is very mild for this time of the year. It is cold but not nearly as cold as it is some years. And there is no snow, except for on the higher hills. No skiing so far this year.
We took a drive to Riggins on Sunday. We drove up the main Salmon River until we came to the elk ranch. There are lots of elk that are raised right there. There were also other wild elk on the hills around the area. Very interesting to see.
There will be a blood drive in Cottonwood, on Jan. 26, at the Cottonwood Community Hall. It starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Consider giving some of your blood to help people who need it. They will let you know when it is used. It makes you feel pretty good about yourself that day. Give yourself a pat on the back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.