COTTONWOOD — Fill up those kiddie pools, put out those sprinklers, this week is going to be a hot one! Another favorite way to cool down for us Cottonwood folk is to head down to Pine Bar! The water is already swimming temperature, fish are biting, the beaches are coming back. We sure are lucky to live in such an amazing place! With only a short drive to the river or a short drive to the mountains, Cottonwood is definitely set in the perfect location.
Boys’ basketball camp for 4th - 8th graders kicked off this week. This camp was set up by Zach Rambo, Kyle Schwartz and Lane Schumacher for their senior projects. Around 60 kids were expected to show up! We will report more on how it went next week.
Little league baseball/softball is in full swing. The Cal Ripken teams (10-, 11- and 12-year-olds) have their final tournament this week. As a coach for one of these teams, I (Serena) have seen so much improvement in these boys and I am so proud of them all! I can’t wait to watch them grow over the next years into high school athletes.
Remember, Cottonwood Summer Fest is set for July 30, 31 and Aug. 1! If you need a parade form or vendor application call or text Tabitha Key or Serena Lockett or message Cottonwood Summer Fest on Facebook!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.