COTTONWOOD — We were out of electricity for eight hours on Friday, last week. We fired up our wood stove, put on a pot of soup and survived just fine. It makes you think about what is really important to your survival at times like this.
The 5th Annual Buy Local Vendor and Craft Fair will be held Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Many different small businesses will be there, ranging from name brand businesses to unique handcrafted items and gifts. There will be no lunch this year due to COVID-19, but you can still come and support small businesses.
Congratulations to Ellea Uhlenkott, who was chosen as a 2020 Heisman High School Scholarship School winner, over thousands of other students graduating this year. The scholarship rewards scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field but in their schools and communities.
The Idaho County Shootout will not be happening this year with Grangeville due to COVID-19 restrictions. In the past, the high school has collected hundreds of cans for the Food Bank at the event. Prairie Jr./Sr. High School is having a competition between classes for the month of November. You may donate cans of food to a student or leave your donations at Riener’s Grocery or Cottonwood Foods. They would appreciate any help you can give.
Congratulations to Conner Brown, who received the Extra Mile Award, and Kyleigh Duclos, who received the Most Inspirational Award for Prairie Cross Country awards, last week. Way to go!
There has been a Chinese Pheasant rooster hanging around our place lately. We think it must be one that we raised. He is very pretty, with his attractive colors and long tail.
