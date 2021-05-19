COTTONWOOD — Off to State! Baseball, softball and track will all be off to the state tournaments and meet! Also, Molly Johnson will be riding in the state high school rodeo finals! We are so incredibly proud of our high school athletes! The state qualifiers for track include Ellea Uhlenkott – 1st place in 100 hurdles and 2nd place in 300 hurdles. Kristen Wemhoff – 2nd place in 200 and 3rd in 400. Alli Geis, Ellea Uhlenkott, Julia Rehder, and Kristen Wemhoff – 1st in both the 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay. Matt Coppernoll – 1st in the shot put. Jesse Cronan, Cole Martin, Zach Rambo, and TJ Hibbard – 2nd in the 4x100 relay. They will play Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22, in Middleton. Go Pirates!
In the spirit of citizenship and service, which is what the focus is this month at Prairie Elementary, the 6th graders did roadside cleanup at the Cottonwood entrance. They did it with a willing heart and smile. Great job 6th graders!
The Cottonwood citywide yard sales were a huge success this past Saturday! There was a total of 36 sales on the map and at least four to five others not on the map! Cottonwood was buzzing with treasure hunters all day long. The weather was great, and all sorts of deals were had by all! Thank you, Cottonwood Summer Fest for sponsoring the event and making it happen!
The season for little league baseball has kicked off! If you drive past Wimer field, you will most likely see one of the many teams getting their practices in, even playing one of their first games of the season. Thank you to the volunteers of Cottonwood Youth Sports for making sure our kids play this year!
This Saturday, May 22, is the 2021 Camas Prairie Friends of NRA banquet dinner, in Greencreek. This event is to raise money for local and state grants to promote youth, women and local shooting clubs. See you out there at 5 p.m.!
Less than 10 days left of school! Prairie Elementary is having their annual field day on May 27, with all sorts of fun! Races, games and tasty snacks! Kindergarten graduation is May 28, and, of course, our seniors graduate that day as well, at 7 p.m. in the Prairie High School gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.