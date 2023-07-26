Cottonwood News standing

COTTONWOOD — We’ve been fans of the TV show “Cheers” for a long time. The show ran on NBC for 11 seasons, from 1982 until 1993, and can still be seen on at least two streaming services. Part of its charm was its theme song, which ended with “you wanna be where everybody knows your name.”

Welcome to Cottonwood! It may be a stretch that “everybody knows your name,” but because of our small population, everybody knowing your name has its downsides. I taught a young man at the high school whose mouth worked faster than his brain. He told me that one of the bummers about living in a small town was that if he did something inappropriate during the school day, his grandmother knew about it before he got home, even if the indiscretion happened during the last period!

