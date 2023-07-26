COTTONWOOD — We’ve been fans of the TV show “Cheers” for a long time. The show ran on NBC for 11 seasons, from 1982 until 1993, and can still be seen on at least two streaming services. Part of its charm was its theme song, which ended with “you wanna be where everybody knows your name.”
Welcome to Cottonwood! It may be a stretch that “everybody knows your name,” but because of our small population, everybody knowing your name has its downsides. I taught a young man at the high school whose mouth worked faster than his brain. He told me that one of the bummers about living in a small town was that if he did something inappropriate during the school day, his grandmother knew about it before he got home, even if the indiscretion happened during the last period!
But let’s address more serious stuff. Cottonwood has been around for more than 150 years, and the people who first settled here shared a number of the same last names. And they’re not just common, everyday names either; they’re largely of German origin and are names not often heard once you leave the prairie. Someone told us shortly after we moved here that you could probably account for about 75% of Cottonwood’s population with a careful choice of maybe a dozen last names.
Since Cottonwood has been for much of its history a somewhat insular community, it’s safe to guess there’s been quite a bit of marrying and giving in marriage during the intervening years. Simply put, it means the average person here might have a substantial number of cousins, and a goodly number of those will likely not have the same last name. All of this is pretty academic until an annual event pops up during your high school years. Yup, who do you ask to prom? It’s largely a guy problem because they usually do the asking, which means they need to know whether a potential prom date is a relative or not.
Thus begins a fairly thorough review of familial relatedness, which can be anything but straightforward. It’s not enough to live “where everybody knows your name.” The names you need to know are those of your mom, aunts, grandmothers… all the names of women in your immediate and extended family who traded in their given names when they got married. Lest you think that prom and high school dating are the end of these exercises, I know of a Prairie young man at U of I who had met a young woman with a Prairie last name but who wasn’t a Prairie girl. He called home and asked his mom if they might be related. You just can’t be too careful about these things!
So back to Cheers. As comfortable as “everybody knows your name” sounds in theory, in practice, in Cottonwood, people knowing your name sometimes just isn’t enough. There are circumstances where knowing family names is often necessary, if not vital. It’s enough to make you wish you had a really rare, unique last name, something like Smith or Jones.
