COTTONWOOD — Brrr... it has been a cold, blustery snow filled week on the Camas Prairie! Friday, we had our second “snow day” for the Prairie Pirates. Inches upon inches of snow and strong winds! Friday would have marked the first day of spring sports practices but ol’ man winter had other ideas. Speaking of sports, congratulations to our high school boys’ basketball team on qualifying for the state competition this coming week in Caldwell. Best of luck boys, bring home the gold!
Cottonwood wrestling club starts practice this week. This is offered to boys and girls, kindergarten through 8th grade. For information contact Stephanie Duclos, Tonya Schumacher or Sara Tacke.
Cruzin’ up King Street you will notice there is some construction going on at the car wash. Rumor has it Barney and Bobbi Chambers are transforming it into a two-way, drive-through espresso shop! Stay tuned for the opening date of Coyotes Coffee!
All this snow has made for great conditions at the Cottonwood Butte Ski area. It is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Get up there and check out the slopes!
Cottonwood Summer Fest committee and Wolftrack Brewing co-hosted the Cottonwood chili cookoff this last Saturday. With a good amount of taste testers, the event was a success. There were 13 different chilies to choose from, each with their own little special ingredients made for an awesome variety of flavors. First place went to Veronica Johnson, who garnished each sample with delicious cornbread and cheese. Her cash winnings, she donated back to Cottonwood Summer Fest, thank you Veronica! Second place went to Clayton Lockett, and third went to Vickie Brown. A very special thank you to Coyotes One Stop for their generous donations for all the fun door prizes! The next big fund-raiser for Summer Fest will be the annual Taco Feed and Silent Auction in April.
Something new in the 4-H world, “Tack Swap & Show Clothes Swap” is set for Saturday, March 13, 10 a.m. at the Community Hall. It will be open to the public and hosted by Prairie Posse Horse 4-H Club. Concessions will be provided. Cost is $10 per table. Contact Bobbi Chambers for information.
It’s always a hard thing to lose lifelong community members, our deepest condolences to the families of Larry Arnzen and Ivan Nuxoll, both of whom passed away this past week.
Some fun dates to put into your calendar this coming month are March 13, Lincoln Day Dinner and Auction, with live music from Vintage Youth. March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day. March 20 is the Greencreek Crab Feed, with live music by Vintage Youth. The dinner is sold out, but everyone is welcome to come enjoy the dance that starts at 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.