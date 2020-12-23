COTTONWOOD — Are we going to have a white Christmas this year? It is not looking very promising. So far, we are having rain.
The great conjunction of 2020 is taking place right now in the night sky. Some have called it the Christmas Star. Jupiter and Saturn are more than 400 million miles away from each other, but will appear to be very close together, thus producing the image of a large star. About 45 minutes after sunset is a good time to look low down to the horizon in the southwestern sky. The last time this happened was 400 years ago. I hope the clouds will disappear so we can see it.
The St. John Bosco Christmas concert was very good this year, with each class doing their own version of the Wonders of God. All the students participated. Gina Lustig did a great job of directing the play. It was live screened on Facebook, so you can still see it. It really does a lot for your Christmas spirit!
A letter from Rose Kasumbi, director of Bethany Home in South Africa, gave an update on the Sister Mary’s Children Home. The Cottonwood community has supported this project since Sister Mary Paule Tacke started it in 1991. Recently, they added a classroom for preschool and early childhood education programs. Tax exempt donations can be made online or sent directly to Sister Mary’s Children, P.O. Box 809, McCall ID 83638. You can visit their website: sistermaryschildren.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.