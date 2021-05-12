COTTONWOOD — Well, it’s the week of district games for PHS softball and baseball, and also the district track meet! The Lady Pirates have a district play-in game on Tuesday, at home against Lapwai. If they win, they will travel to Genessee on Thursday, May 13. The boys kick off their district games on May 13 at Orofino. Good luck, Pirates! As for track, district meets are scheduled for May 13 and 14 in Lapwai. Bring home some golds!
This last week was Teacher Appreciation Week at Prairie. Teachers were spoiled with numerous gifts and snacks. Hope you teachers know how much we appreciate you helping mold our children into respectful adults!
Huge thank you to Rene Forsmann for all the years you have put in to helping build up our amazing education program here in Cottonwood. We hope your retirement is full of family, love and fun. We would like to congratulate Jon Rehder on his new superintendent position, along with being the new principal for the Elementary School. And, congrats to Matt Elven on his new position as Prairie High School Principal. Good luck on your next adventure gentlemen.
Prairie High School had prom this past Saturday. Congratulations to Logan Wimer and Kyleigh Duclos for getting crowned Prom King and Queen 2021!
Remember to mark your calendars for graduation, set for May 28, 7 p.m., at the high school gymnasium. Congrats to our 2021 PHS seniors! Cheers to the future!
The old elementary school is almost unrecognizable now as the apartments are almost finished. Drywall crews have been seen working, which means it’s almost time for finishing touches. Speaking of construction, ruckus has opened back up the old Royal Room as the plywood came down to reveal concrete work. What is it going to be?
A young, local couple would appreciate thoughts and prayers as their twin baby girls were delivered four weeks early. They are currently in Coeur d’Alene in the NICU,. Both have been put on ventilators as their tiny lungs were not quite ready for this world just yet. They are expected to stay for a month until their actual due date. This will cause a financial burden on the young couple. If you would like to help, a gofundme page has been set up at https://gofundme.me/bfe37a66. Any help is appreciated as they also have three young boys to take care of, as well.
Empty those piggy banks, it’s yard sale time! With 27 yard sales on the map so far, you are sure to find something you need! This Saturday, May 15, is the annual Cottonwood city-wide yard sale, starting at 8 a.m. See you all there!
Another date to put in your calendars is Aug. 7, which is the benefit dinner for Mark Geis. Stay tuned for more details.
