COTTONWOOD — Warning: metric system usage ahead.
Give or take 20 years ago, we were driving north in Canada to visit some of Lyd’s relatives, who lived in central Alberta. About 30 kilometers south of Red Deer we noticed an interesting barn. Now, barns in that area are not uncommon, as that part of the province is predominantly agricultural, much like the Camas Prairie. What made this barn stand out was what looked for all the world like a quilt on the front of it. The barn was in good condition, traditional in appearance and painted red. The quilt was about 1.2 meters square and created with colors that complemented the barn. My first reaction was “Who hangs a quilt on the front of a barn?” I should point out that, at the time, I assumed the quilt was a real, fabric quilt.
We’ve since seen quite a few barn quilts as we’ve traveled. The majority are made on barns in good repair and often painted red or white. The “quilts” are painted, not sown, and usually four feet square. The question remained, however: who puts a quilt on the front of a barn, and why?
What we’ve learned is that barn quilts are basically a celebration of the USA’s backbone of family, resourcefulness, and farming. A quilt is not just a work of art; it’s also a practical creation to keep a body warm on a cold winter night. Although a farm family worked out of a modest home, a barn was the operational “home” of the farm. Napoleon is said to have coined the statement “An army marches on its stomach.” On a much larger scale, the nation also marches on its stomach. We often hear about the industrial might of cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, but the production of those towns’ factories would grind to a halt if not for the food on the table provided by countless farms in largely rural America.
Which brings us back to barn quilts. There are around 15,000 barn quilts in the USA. These works of art commemorate and honor the practical creativity of rural residents. Idaho County is fortunate to have at least 10 barn quilts. Three of them are in or near Cottonwood, at 1) the Idaho County Fairgrounds, 2) Dog Bark Park, and 3) a private residence on the west side of US-95, just south of Twin House Road. Please check out these wonderful works of art that remind us of the contributions rural America continues to make to the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.