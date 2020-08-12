COTTONWOOD -- Bishop Peter Christensen blessed the new construction at St. John Bosco Academy on Sunday, Aug. 9 with a group of approximately 32 students and their families in attendance. The new wing will include three classrooms, a larger daycare, and a larger chapel. Bishop Peter stood at the site of the future altar with Fr. Paul Wander, Principal Jim Hickel and Board President Eric Wassmuth. Bishop Peter and Fr. Paul led the blessing and they, along with Hickel and Wassmuth, each sprinkled a portion of the construction with Holy Water. The students look forward to the completion of the new wing, which is expected in November.
If you are driving in the Ferdinand area, you will see an unusual crop of sunflowers. Brent and Darrel Uhlorn have been planting them for three years now and are trying to incorporate the crop into their operation.
Blood Drive sponsored by St. Mary’s Hospital: Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., at the Cottonwood Community Hall. To schedule an appointment, call Brenda Kaschmitter 208-962-3251 or you can go to vitalant.org to self-schedule.
Congratulations to Clarissa Stevens for being chosen Distinguished Young Woman of the Camas Prairie for 2021. She will represent our area at the state program this fall in Idaho Falls. Good luck to you, Clarissa! We are proud of you!
