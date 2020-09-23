COTTONWOOD -- We finally got the rain that we were all hoping for. At first it was just a drizzle, as it dried up trying to get through all the smoke! Well, that’s my theory anyway! I love seeing the blue sky and mountains.
The Sew-Ciety Quilt Club in Grangeville will present its 12th Biennial Quilt Show Sept. 26 and 27. It will be held at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, 400 S. Idaho St. in the multipurpose room/cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Area quilters are invited to enter their own quilts in the show. The club will have quilts for showing, and they will be raffling off a quilt called “Autumn Jewels.” Tickets for the raffle are $1 apiece or 6 for $5. For information call Judy Jeffery 208-983-2305 or 907-243-1738, or Joan Hall 208-451-4783.
Family, friends and neighbors of Heath and Tara Klapprich have set up a medical relief fund at the Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union for their daughters, Halle, Olivia and Miranda, who were in an accident Sept. 4. The fund will help with medical expenses for the girls.
The Center for Discovery and Prairie Elementary School are having their annual cookie dough sale. Cookies are $20 a box that will make 3 dozen cookies. They also have a loaf cake, muffin assortment and a variety of other goodies for sale. To order or for information call or text Erin Shears, 208-816-0202.
We had another bear sighting in the area, this time on Jentges Rd., near where it joins Hwy 95. The bear was right on the road.
The election is just about 6 weeks away. Are you registered to vote? We have had a lot of new people moving in and I encourage you to get registered to vote. Young people who are old enough to vote for the first time should also get registered. You can’t complain if you don’t have a say in who gets in office. For information contact your county clerk, Kathy Ackerman, at 208-983-1428.
Construction workers at St. John Bosco Academy got the rafters on the new edition being built onto the school last week.
The school got a new grotto for the Virgin Mary on the school grounds. Julia Wassmuth and Makayla Rose were the engineers for the building and planning for it. Virgil Wassmuth did the construction. Good job, everyone!
