COTTONWOOD — This past week was very refreshing, getting our first taste of spring. Tuesday, March 2, thermometers reached a comfortable 63 degrees! Which was quite a difference from just two weeks prior with a frigid four degrees. A few people have seen fat, little robins hopping around already! And most people know what that means! Can you believe we “spring forward “ in just four days? Time to start airing up those bike tires, get out the dog leashes and remember early spring is a great time to get those trees you’ve wanted planted in the freshly thawed out ground. When you are ready to pick the perfect tree, head on over to LeAnne’s Flower and Garden Center and get her expertise. LeAnne, an alumnus of Prairie High School, has one of the best garden centers on the prairie! It is always important to shop local.
The boys high school basketball team made it to the state tournament, but unfortunately didn’t place. Great season boys, we look forward to next year!
Plenty to do this coming Saturday, March 13! Get your tickets bought for the Cottonwood Gun Club Sausage Shoot. Club opens at 8:30 a.m. with shooting to follow at 9 a.m. Food and beverages will be available. Purchase of a $40 card guarantees a win! Also, on Saturday don’t forget the Lincoln Day dinner and auction will be at the Greencreek Hall, starting at 5 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes! Tickets are limited.
As you all know, March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day! Linda and Dewey will be hosting their annual corned beef and cabbage dinner at Keuterville Pub and Grub. She will be serving up her famous corned beef, cabbage, baby red potatoes, salad and a dinner roll! Call Linda today to reserve your plate, 208-962-3090.
