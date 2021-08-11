COTTONWOOD — Sorry we missed writing last week! We were recovering from a very successful Cottonwood Summer Fest! As co-chairmen for the festival, to say we were busy would be an understatement. But we are so happy to say our event was very successful and brought our community together for some unforgettable memories. Summer Fest started out on Friday night, with a color fun run put on by the St. John Bosco volleyball team. It was so much fun to see the runners doused in bright colorful powder. Friday night was also the kids dance and movie at the fairgrounds. The kids enjoyed pizza, music and a game of cornhole. They finished the night off with the classic movie, “The Goonies.” Early Saturday morning, Main Street started buzzing with breakfast, served by Rick and Veronica Johnson, and all the vendors setting up shop for the fun-filled day. The parade was so exciting to watch, with the grand marshals Greg and Lydia Deiss leading the way. Lawn mower races, the kids’ dog show, a watermelon eating contest, ping pong ball drop and goldfish races were just a few more events that took place. The festival also gave an opportunity for a few PHS seniors to get their senior projects done this year. Makenzie Key coordinated the coed softball tournament and donated her earnings to cancer research. She was able to raise close to $3,000! Chase Kaschmitter did the cornhole tournament to raise money for the PHS baseball team. He had more than 25 teams participate! Good job, you two seniors!
Speaking of seniors, the 2021-22 school year is about to start! Open house for the elementary school is set for Monday, Aug. 30, at the school. Enjoy haystacks and hot dogs as you get a chance to visit your child’s classroom. The junior-senior high school registration is set for Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Prairie High School.
High School football and volleyball kick off this week! Get out your Pirate gear, it’s going to be a great season! Junior high girls’ basketball and boys’ football also kick off their season soon! Go, Pirates!
It’s Idaho County Fair time! Aug 16-21 are the dates to be there. Head over and check out the exhibits and enjoy some good ol’ fair food!
We have lost a few community members since our last time writing; our sincerest condolences to the families of Jim Ewing, Lloyd Nuxoll and Larry Sonnen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.