COTTONWOOD — Rain, rain go away. Springtime on the prairie sure is beautiful! These April showers are doing their part to bring us May flowers. Trees are budding, birds are chirping, and rumor has it a few morels have peeked out at top secret locations!
Speaking of spring, that means the school year is coming to an end. We are down to only four weeks left! Graduation is set for May 28, 7 p.m. at the Prairie High School gymnasium.
Catholic 2nd graders received their First Holy Communion this past weekend at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Congrats to all you little ones!
Sporting events happening this week include the April 26, high school baseball at home against Kamiah, and that same day the Lady Pirates will be at home versus Culdesac. Tuesday, April 27, the junior high track team will head down to Kamiah. April 29, the high school track team will host a meet here in Cottonwood. Also on April 29, the high school softball girls will head over to Nezperce. Friday, April 30, the boys go to Troy and the girls host Troy at home.
Don’t forget to get your yard sale on the map for the Cottonwood citywide yard sale. It’s only $5 to add. They already have sales listed as far as Ferdinand and Keuterville. The Cottonwood Summer Fest Committee will have buttons for sale at a few different locations this day. The sale is set for May 15, starting at 8 a.m.
The Cottonwood Summer Fest Taco Feed and Silent Auction was held this past Saturday; the response was astounding! They would like to send out special thank you to major donors, which include Rodonna’s Country Haus, Coyotes One Stop, Lewiston RV, Rad Mulching and Holcomb Crane Service. Their top buyers were Eli and Jenny Rad, Chase and Charlene Nuxoll, Jeremy and Brandee Ross, Craig and Tracy Hood, Scott and Tara Ross, Tammy Everson and Camas Prairie Insurance. They want to thank everyone who made any donation or purchase! All helped make a successful, fun event. Cottonwood Summer Fest this July will be epic, thanks to all supporters!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.