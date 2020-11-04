COTTONWOOD — The full moon on Halloween was the perfect setting for trick-or-treating. It was the second full moon in October; thus, it is called a blue moon. At least the rain quit, and we are having sunny days now. It gives you time to finish up fall projects.
Congratulations to Eric Coffelt, who received the Teacher Booster of the Year award from the Prairie Booster Club at Senior Night presentations on Oct. 12.
Tyler Wemhoff and Kyleigh Duclos won medals at the District Meet in Lewiston last week. They qualified for State Cross-Country, held in Pocatello last Saturday. Way to go!
Join us at the Cottonwood Gun Club on Nov. 15 for the annual turkey shoot! Club opens at 8:30 a.m., purchase of a card is a guaranteed win. All ages welcome. Kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch!
Last Saturday, the weather was perfect for branding calves at the Wassmuth Ranch. With the newly remodeled corrals and all the kids helping, everything went smoother.
