COTTONWOOD — Many, many moons ago, during our college years, Lyd and I were introduced to a psychological proposition called Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. There were five levels, ranging from basic survival (“I don’t want to be eaten by a bear”) to creative self-expression (“I’d like to compose an opera”). Most of us live between those two extremes in an area best defined by safety, security, and fulfillment, with safety being the foundation for the other two.
In many ways, the world is an unsafe place. If you watch or read the news you can’t avoid reports of natural disasters, such as floods, tsunamis, hurricanes, tornadoes and earthquakes. Changing weather patterns contribute to famines, water shortages and extremes of temperature. And that’s just the stuff that Mother Nature throws at us! Factor in the human contributions like war and pervasive crime, and things start looking pretty scary.
In contrast, the weather around here is generally agreeable; we have none of the aforementioned wind and water nightmares, no serious weather pattern changes and no earthquakes. Thanks to the great nation we live in we have relatively few human-caused threats to our safety. But it doesn’t end there.
Welcome to Cottonwood, and by extension, other small towns in the prairie/river area. Things are so relatively safe here that we rarely think about personal safety. We’re friends and neighbors here; we watch out for, take care of and trust each other. Young children walk to and from school without the need for adult escorts. Personal security is unnecessary because personal safety is a given.
In closing, let me offer one small caveat. Just before school started our first year here, we were visiting with Jake Wren. We mentioned how impressed we were with the friendliness of the community, how helpful people were. We mentioned how safe we felt leaving our car unlocked while we shopped at the grocery store or the hardware store. Jake stopped us right there. “Got to warn you,” he said. “Never leave your car unlocked anywhere in town, at school… even the church, at this time of year.”
“Why?” we asked, “This seems like the safest town on the planet.”
“It may well be,” Jake replied, “but just make sure your car’s locked during August and September.”
Our blank faces begged the obvious… “But why?”
“Zucchini,” Jake informed us. “At this time of year, everybody’s trying to get rid of excess zucchini. Leave your car unlocked and you’ll end up with a back seat full of the stuff.”
You guessed it; we learned the hard way. Suffice to say that we baked a lot of zucchini bread that fall. We left it in the back seats of unlocked cars.
