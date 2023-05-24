Cottonwood News standing

Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — I have always enjoyed reptiles, especially snakes. My earliest memory of any kind of pet was of a small desert tortoise that wandered around our home when I was three years old. At the age of 11 or 12, while living in Orofino, my brother, Al, and I decided to turn our screened-in back porch into a reptile/amphibian zoo. Our folks were fine with this, with the provision of no rattlesnakes. Dad bought us a book on the snakes of North America, a book I still possess. At the end of the summer, we released 20-30 snakes, lizards, salamanders and frogs and life returned to normal. We repeated the project on a much smaller scale until my 18th summer when school and a developing relationship with my future bride intervened.

Zoom ahead to our move to Cottonwood in 1997. It did not take long to realize that few of the locals shared my interest in scaled creatures. In fact, adults I know would become airborne at the mere sight of any kind of snake nearby, all the while screaming incoherently at dog-calling frequencies. Their gyrations, both on and above the ground, would qualify them for a finalist slot on Dancing with the Stars!

