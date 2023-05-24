COTTONWOOD — I have always enjoyed reptiles, especially snakes. My earliest memory of any kind of pet was of a small desert tortoise that wandered around our home when I was three years old. At the age of 11 or 12, while living in Orofino, my brother, Al, and I decided to turn our screened-in back porch into a reptile/amphibian zoo. Our folks were fine with this, with the provision of no rattlesnakes. Dad bought us a book on the snakes of North America, a book I still possess. At the end of the summer, we released 20-30 snakes, lizards, salamanders and frogs and life returned to normal. We repeated the project on a much smaller scale until my 18th summer when school and a developing relationship with my future bride intervened.
Zoom ahead to our move to Cottonwood in 1997. It did not take long to realize that few of the locals shared my interest in scaled creatures. In fact, adults I know would become airborne at the mere sight of any kind of snake nearby, all the while screaming incoherently at dog-calling frequencies. Their gyrations, both on and above the ground, would qualify them for a finalist slot on Dancing with the Stars!
Back to “reality” though. I was warned more than once about how many rattlesnakes there were along the Salmon River, but I’ve only seen two. I have seen a lot of bull snakes there, however, and wonder if they get lumped in with the rattlesnakes. I heard stories about snakes chasing people with evil intent. This is highly unlikely, as any kind of snake has more to fear from being killed by humans. In 2021, the Idaho Statesman quoted the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare as saying that in the previous 22 years (before 2021) there were no deaths caused by poisonous snake bites. I wonder how many snakes in that same time period, poisonous or otherwise, were killed by humans.
The fact is that in dry-land agricultural areas, such as the Camas Prairie, the presence of some kinds of snakes has monetary value. Rattlesnakes and bull snakes consume great numbers of small rodents that would otherwise be feeding on the very crops that farmers are trying to grow. Only the rodents lose in that kind of setup. So, maybe the next time you see a snake, you should pat him/her on the back for a job well done. I’d say shake hands, but… well… you know….
