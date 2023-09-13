COTTONWOOD — Cities and towns around the world share a number of things in common. They all have residents, of course, and those people can be found in, or near, buildings, such as homes, businesses, schools, churches, la-de-da-de-da. All these buildings are built on or near streets of some kind, and every building has a unique number assigned to it which, along with the street name, becomes the building’s street address.
In this regard, Cottonwood is just like nearly every other town, village or city on the planet. We’re pretty small as towns go, so the number of streets and street names is also small. Pity a large city like Atlanta, Georgia, which has more than 70 streets named Peachtree, many of which are in the downtown core. With more than a dozen synonyms for “street” and extensions to Peachtree, such as Peachtree Creek, it can get pretty confusing. We know… we’ve driven there!
Depending on where you draw the city limits, Cottonwood has at least 50 streets, and maybe close to 70. Many of the streets have very common names such as Main, North, Smith, numbered and lettered streets, and so on. Others honor presidents and early pioneers. However, some defy understanding, such as Bash Street, where we live. Who, or perhaps what, was Bash? I’ve researched it some and have no answers yet. If someone knows why Bash made its way onto a street sign in Cottonwood, I’d like to hear about it.
On to less personally involved curiosities. I wonder why there’s a 3rd South Street, but no 1st or 2nd South Streets. And Myrtle? Myrtle trees aren’t native to the USA, much less Idaho. They prefer latitudes closer to the equator. Perhaps it’s the name of a fondly remembered woman; who knows? And how about A Street? As it comes in from the north, most online maps show Lewiston Street becoming A Street at the slight “S” in the road near Wimer Construction. The signs on the ground in Cottonwood say Lewiston Street from there all the way to downtown. Then there’s Euclid. Either someone was seriously into geometry or was a fan of the ancient Greek mathematician, Euclid, who lived 2,300 years ago; I just don’t know.
A lot of the more curious street names, Bash, in particular, drove me to the Prairie Community Library on King Street in Cottonwood. They have an extensive collection of nonfiction books about the Northwest in general, and Idaho, Idaho County, and the Camas Prairie in particular. The library is a must-visit place if you’re interested in the history of this neck of the woods. Of special interest to me was the two-volume set entitled “Pioneer Days in Idaho County” by Sister Alfreda Elsensohn. Published in 1965 and 1971, the books are a treasure trove of information about Idaho County history. Combined, the volumes contain more than 1,000 pages, and an index (in very fine print!) of an additional 55 pages. If you’re looking for information about anything related to the early days of Idaho County, this is the place to start… unless you want to find out anything about Bash Street!
