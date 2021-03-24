COTTONWOOD — The Prairie Pirate softball team had their first game in Lapwai, which ended in a tied game of 21-21 in the 6th inning. The game will resume on April 15, in Cottonwood. The Prairie boys had their first game against Grangeville in CV, which was a loss, but they made a comeback later in the week, winning the game against CV with a 12-2 ending score. The high school track team traveled down to Lapwai to compete in their first meet of the year. Junior High track started practice on March 22.
Mackenzie Key is doing a fund-raiser for her senior project, which will be a cancer-based co-ed Softball Tournament during Cottonwood Summer Fest. She will be doing take and bake from Coach’s Family Sports Bar. Pizzas and prices listed below. Part of the proceeds will be going to team shirts, with the rest of the money going towards a children’s hospital, along with money raised during the tournament. For information, she has a Facebook page dedicated to this project or you can reach her at 208-816-6222. To order pizzas you can message her on Facebook or the number listed above. There will also be a sign-up sheet at Coyotes One Stop. Last day to order is March 31. The pizzas will be delivered April 7-10 and you may pay when they are delivered.
The Prairie Boosters Club is looking for volunteers to run the Burger Barn, April 20 and 29, during the PHS track meets. Contact Denise 208-962-3521 if you can help.
Cottonwood Wrestling Club will be hosting a tournament this Saturday, March 27, at the Elementary School Gymnasium. Good luck wrestlers!
Our very own Madison Shears traveled to Post Falls to play in the high school All State All Star game. She scored two points and her team “The Region” won against “The Metro”, with an ending score of 76-58.
Cottonwood Youth Sports will have a mandatory meeting, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. in the PES cafeteria. This meeting is mandatory if your child will be playing a summer sport. Children ages 5-15, as of May 1, are welcome to sign up. This meeting will be the only time sign-ups will be available.
Both Prairie Elementary and High School spring concerts got moved up a week early. Parents received an hour notice via email and Facebook to have their kids “concert ready”. Parents pulled it off wonderfully. Kids were dressed sharp and sang their hearts out. Teachers and staff members also helped pull off the successful concert.
A special congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Pitcher for welcoming their baby boy, Callen Henry, just a few days later. Instead of music class the rest of the school year, the kids will be doing PE with Mr. Coffelt and Mrs. Harmon.
The old carwash is being successfully transformed into Coyote Coffee. They plan their grand opening, along with Coyote One Stop, to be on April 1. Come down for specials and door prizes!
Emmanuel Baptist Church invites all to join on Easter Sunday, April 4, at 404 Foster, in Cottonwood. Sunrise Service is at 6 a.m., followed with a potluck. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. and morning worship to start at 10 a.m. Both worship services will include a musical cantata.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of Marilyn Becker, Jerry Pelton and Bud Uhling, who all recently passed away. May they rest in paradise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.