COTTONWOOD — This week is spring break! Kids will get a nice, much needed break from school, April 2-9, let’s hope they have nice, spring weather to go along with it!
Mother Nature slowed down the softball team this last week; their only game was cancelled due to weather. Also, no games this week due to all schools being on spring break. The next scheduled game is Monday, April 12, in Grangeville.
Congratulations to Madison Shears for signing her letter of intent to play basketball at the College of Idaho next year. She will be joining two of her classmates, Cole Martin and Dean Johnson, who will be playing football at C of I next year, as well. Cottonwood is very proud of you kids! Good luck in each of your futures as Yotes!
Cottonwood Wrestling Club hosted a wrestling tournament this past Saturday. Six teams participated, and it flowed smoothly thanks to the wonderful coordination of the Cottonwood coaches and team. Thanks to all volunteers and coaches who made this program happen during these odd times.
Stan and Cassi Lockett have recently purchased the old Willie and Dorthy Kaschmitter Farm. On that farm sits the old St. Gertrude Academy Gymnasium. The gymnasium was moved by 4K House Movers from where Prairie High School sits now to the home on Twin House Rd, southeast of Cottonwood. It has been used as a workshop for many years. Stan and Cassi would like to refurbish half of it back to a gym, since there is still one of the original backboards still hanging! If you or anyone you know have pictures or information on the history of St. Gertrude’s Academy Gymnasium please send to Cassi Lockett at lockett_81@live.com, it would be greatly appreciated!
The Conklins, at Dog Bark Park, have a wonderful little add-on to our community, a drive-up Little Free Library located at Dog Bark Park. It is a free book exchange; however, exchange is not required. As usage has picked up, they need children’s books to replenish the stock. If you have any titles you would like to share, it would be appreciated! The library also contains adult books, from mysteries, novels, romances, informative books, magazines and more. Stop by and check it out!
Coyotes One Stop and the new Coyotes Coffee will be having their grand opening this Thursday, April 1, with free ho dogs and many door prizes! Be sure and stop by!
The annual Cottonwood Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Cottonwood City Park on Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m. There will be more than 1,000 eggs to hunt, including special prize eggs and grand prizes in three age divisions. Grab your baskets and come join the fun at this egg-tastic community event.
A few dates to mark in your calendars are April 24, for the Cottonwood Summer Fest Taco Feed, and Friends of the NRA will have their banquet on Saturday, May 22, in Greencreek.
