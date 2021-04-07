COTTONWOOD — It’s spring break 2021! First day, Monday, we started with a fresh blanket of snow.
Saturday, April 3, the Cottonwood Saddliers 4-H Club put on an egg-cellent Easter egg hunt! Tons of kids showed up from near and far! Candy, coins and prizes! Great job, Saddliers!
Coyotes One Stop and Coyotes Coffee had their grand opening on April 1. It appears the coffee shop is a wonderful addition to Cottonwood. As you drive by there is at least one car in each bay. Their hours of operation are. Mon.-Fri. 5 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 6 am-6pm, and Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
The annual “Princess Tea” is set for Sunday, April 18, 2-4 p.m., at the Prairie High School cafeteria. Cost is $7 per child. All girls, ages four years old to 6th grade are welcome. RSVP to Dani, 208-702-2465, Olivia, 208-507-2988 or Leann, 208-553-0356.
District 2 needs umpires, if you or anyone you know would like to help our area high schools while making a little extra money, contact John Rehder at Prairie High School.
The Cottonwood Community Yard Sale is set for Saturday, May 15. To get your sale on the map contact Cottonwood Summer Fest on Facebook, Tabitha Key or Serena Lockett. Cost is $5 to be added.
Cottonwood Summer Fest Taco Feed will be held on Saturday, April 24, at 6 p.m., at the Community Hall. They are still in need of donations for the silent auction.
The life of a lifelong Cottonwood resident, Carmalieta Kaschmitter, will be celebrated on April 24. Rosary starting at 10 a.m., Mass and graveside services to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Carm passed away last October, but due to covid concerns her services were pushed until spring.
Always remember, any news you would like reported in our article, just contact us and we will happily add it! Happy spring break!
