COTTONWOOD — A few days ago, Lyd and I were doing our (more or less) best to get our 4,000 steps in. We found ourselves walking past the fairgrounds and noticed a small group of people working diligently at about knee level. We said “hi” as we walked by, but curiosity got the better of us, so we turned around to see what they were doing. The small group consisted of John and Lucile Lamb and their grandson, Lee Forsmann, and they were putting the finishing touches on a paint job of all the concrete barricades that border three sides of the fairgrounds.
This was no small feat! The length of those barricades, counting both sides, is about 4,000 feet. The total surface area is just more than 11,000 square feet, and it consumed nearly 60 gallons of paint. John estimates they put in about 70 hours to complete the job and believe me, it looks marvelous! You must see it to realize how terrific the transformation is, from splotchy industrial gray to clean-as-a-whistle white.
John has been involved with the fair for about 30 years, all as a volunteer. Lucile has been active there, as well. They saw the condition of the barricades and felt that something needed to be done. It became a family discussion, and that’s where Lee came in. All high school seniors are required to complete a senior project to graduate and report on it. The project doesn’t have to be a community service, but for Lee, it seemed the natural thing to do. But here’s the really cool thing. This project didn’t cost the fair board or any other public agency anything. No one was paid for their labor. Twelve local businesses (OK, one was from Lewiston, but has prairie connections) were approached about supporting the project and every one of them happily pitched in.
The operative word in this story is “need.” John and his family saw something that needed to be done. That’s the easy part; from time to time, we all see things that need to be done. The hard part is putting a plan into action that addresses the need. We are fortunate to live in an area where “git’er done” is kind of how we do things. I’m impressed that many high school senior projects are service oriented. I’m pleased that organizations like FFA and 4-H promote community service activities for both individuals and groups. Whether it’s lending a helping hand, tackling a project, or contributing resources to a worthy cause, we can all play a part in making our little part of the world a better place to be.
