COTTONWOOD — A few days ago, Lyd and I were doing our (more or less) best to get our 4,000 steps in. We found ourselves walking past the fairgrounds and noticed a small group of people working diligently at about knee level. We said “hi” as we walked by, but curiosity got the better of us, so we turned around to see what they were doing. The small group consisted of John and Lucile Lamb and their grandson, Lee Forsmann, and they were putting the finishing touches on a paint job of all the concrete barricades that border three sides of the fairgrounds.

This was no small feat! The length of those barricades, counting both sides, is about 4,000 feet. The total surface area is just more than 11,000 square feet, and it consumed nearly 60 gallons of paint. John estimates they put in about 70 hours to complete the job and believe me, it looks marvelous! You must see it to realize how terrific the transformation is, from splotchy industrial gray to clean-as-a-whistle white.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.