COTTONWOOD -- It is sprinkling rain on Monday morning, as I write this. Once again, the farmers will be stopped from cutting grain. The yield for the crops is twice as much as usual but the price is way down. Some farmers are finished harvesting, but the farmers on the west end of the prairie are just starting.
We had a flat tire on the combine Saturday afternoon. The Tire Guy was closed, so we called Dan Lustig, manager of The Tire Guy, and he came out and fixed it himself. Now that’s service. Ryan and Heather Uhlenkott, owners of Advanced Welding and Steel, Brute Steel, The Tire Guy stores, and The Habit Coffee Shop, were named Best Business Owners for this area last week in the Idaho County Free Press. T.J. Schmidt, who works for The Tire Guy, was named Best Auto Mechanic. Looks to me like they have a winning combination. Congratulations to all of you.
I also want to congratulate LeAnne and Casey Bruegeman, on being the Best Business Overall. That is quite an honor, and I’m sure you have earned it with your hard work! LeAnne is a friend of our family.
Dr. Ronald Sigler is retiring after over 35 years of service to this community, at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics. The people of this area will miss you because you have done a great job. Enjoy your retirement!
