COTTONWOOD -- Happy Easter week to all of you. We spent our day social distancing with a drive to Joseph Plains. We enjoyed the ride, saw some elk and deer, and found some snow still melting in places.
The Phoebe birds and Purple Martins are back. I like to watch the birds going about their business.
The farmers are in the fields again, trying to get finished planting.
Cattlemen are taking their cows to pasture. The cows are anxious to go, and ranchers are happy to not have to feed them hay any more.
For all those tomato growers out there, did you know that crushed eggshells are the best fertilizer for tomato plants? Just let them dry out and then crush them in a blender to a fine powder. When you plant the tomatoes, dig a trench all the way around the plant about four inches away from the stem. Sprinkle the powder in the trench and cover it up. Stand back! They will grow like mad.
How are the kids doing with studying at home? My three grandsons were probably doing P.E. when I took this picture.
Be sure to get your request for a ballot back to the courthouse so you can vote. Everything is different this year with the virus, but we are a strong community and we will survive.
