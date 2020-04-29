COTTONWOOD -- The weather cooperated last week, so we were able to get some yard work done. I’m sure the farmers were happy about that, also. I have planted some red onion seeds. I never tried this before. They are coming up but are probably a long ways from forming a bulb so I can plant them in the garden.
Our son, Neil, and two of his kids, Madeline and Weston, took us fishing to Dworshak Reservior on Sunday. It was really nice there. The weather was perfect, not too hot, not too cold, and the lake was beautiful. Fishing was pretty good. Madeline caught the most and Weston even caught one. It is always a good day when I get to spend it with the grand kids. A lot of other people were there also but it is a big lake; plenty of room for everyone. All the campgrounds and restrooms were closed but the boat ramps will stay open as long as there is no vandalism there, according to their answering machine message. We saw a lot of wildlife. Geese and ducks were on the water or working on their nests. A deer was swimming across the reservior, which is something I have never seen. On the way home we saw a lot more deer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.