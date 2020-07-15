COTTONWOOD -- We helped our grandson, Lane Wassmuth, release some of his pheasants where there is brush growing and water nearby. These two things are important for them to survive on their own. There used to be lots of pheasants around, but the hawks and falcons get a lot of them when they are young. So, we are trying to reestablish the population. It is so much fun watching them grow.
The 4th of July in Greencreek, had a smaller crowd than usual this year. The food was delicious, according to reports from people, like my granddaughters, Julia and Madeline.
Graduation Mass at St. Anthony is on July 26, at 10:30 a.m. All seniors from the Cottonwood area are asked to be present. Please wear your cap & gown. Graduates should arrive 1/2 hour before Mass begins. A BBQ will be held after Mass at the Greencreek Hall; all are invited. Please bring a salad, and a lawn chair if you would like to sit outside. Let’s hope for a nice day.
Congratulations to the 2nd grade children making their First Holy Communion last weekend.
The Prairie Pirate Football team will be hosting its own football camp on July 20-23, from 7 p.m.-9: p.m. at the football field. The camp is open to all incoming 7th through 12th grade Prairie players. Bring cleats, shorts, a T-shirt and your own water bottle. For more information, email Coach Hasselstrom at: hasselstrom@sd242.org.
American Freedom Defense has classes scheduled for the next few weeks. NRA Basic Pistol, $80, on July 17; Handgun 3, $150, on July 18; Enhanced CWP, $100, on July 24; Handgun 4, $175, on July 25. All full-day classes include a hot lunch. Every class is followed by a free social hour. They also sell ammo by the case. Register on their website for these classes at: americanfreedomdefense.org
Registration for new and current Junior/Senior students at Prairie will be Monday, August 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
