COTTONWOOD — Huge shout out to the Prairie High School softball team, you girls have been doing amazing! Madison Shears and Eve Uhlenkott played their last home game last Friday night. Best of luck to you two seniors in all your future endeavors.
The high school boys have also been putting up a good fight, pulling off some great wins and a couple tough losses.
The schedule this week for sports May 3, high school baseball and softball kids both head to Genessee. May 4, the high school track team heads down to Kamiah. Also on May 4, high school baseball plays at home against Kendrick. On May 6, the high school track team goes to the District II meet of champions. May 7, softball at Potlatch and the junior high track team heads to Lapwai. Last but not least, Saturday, May 8 is the Prairie High School Prom!
We have had a concerned citizen contact us about some recent vandalism at the airport dumpsters. Remember to “be kind” and keep our community clean. Please, don’t be a bad influence on our youth. This concerned citizen took it upon herself to cover up the profanities.
“It was an awesome week at Prairie Elementary School. We had 47 campers come to learn new stuff about volleyball! Thanks to the girls for showing up each night and to the parents for letting them. Also, a big shout out to Prairie Booster Club for buying the volley lite balls so the younger girls would have a better way to learn the game! I love being a part of this. Go Pirates!” - Julie Schumacher.
Remember to mark your calendars for May 15! It is the Cottonwood Citywide Yard Sale! Another super fun date to mark down is the last weekend of July 30, 31 and Aug 1. This is the date for Cottonwood Summer Fest!
Our community lost a very special person this past week. The 1st through 6th graders at Prairie Elementary Faith Program all sat outside Wednesday and prayed a rosary for Molly. Our deepest condolences to the family of Molly Wimer.
