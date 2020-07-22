COTTONWOOD -- Idaho State Patrol and the FBI are investigating an officer involved shooting in our area. Around 4 a.m., on Saturday morning, shots were fired on Canyon Road near Ferdinand. All deputies were uninjured. The suspect is in the hospital. Tribal, Lewis County, & Idaho County Sheriff deputies responded. We are very lucky to have law enforcement officers on the job who will keep our community safe. We salute you!
Graduation Mass at St. Anthony is on July 26th at 10:30 a.m. All seniors from the Cottonwood area are asked to be present. Please wear your cap & gown. Graduates should arrive half an hour before Mass begins. The BBQ has been canceled because of Covid-19 concerns.
The Idaho/Lewis County Cattle Association has announced the winners of their annual scholarship for this year. David Wassmuth, son of Eric and Alea Wassmuth, was a winner, as well as Jessie Sonnen, daughter of Norm and Julie Sonnen. Both are from Greencreek and attend St. John Bosco Academy. They both win a $500 scholarship for the school of their choice. Congratulations David and Jessie!
The organizers of the second annual Cottonwood Summerfest have decided to cancel this year’s celebration, also because of the virus. The committee is looking forward to bringing back Summerfest next year. If you have already bought a Summerfest button, it will be good for next year.
Haying progressed very well last week, with the good weather cooperating. The bluegrass harvest is starting, and the grain is turning golden, so harvest is not far off.
We are enjoying the fruits of our labor in our garden - lettuce, sugar peas, turnips, onions, raspberries and strawberries.
Have you gone out at night to see the comet yet? It is pretty impressive in the northwest sky, just above and a little to the right of the big dipper.
