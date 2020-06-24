A helicopter landed at American Freedom Defense (AFD) in Greencreek June 18, to purchase ammo. AFD is selling ammo, and still has it available during this time of shortage. It seems that people are dropping in from all over to get ammo!
You are invited to the 4th of July Greencreek Celebration! The annual Greencreek 4th of July Celebration is set for Saturday July 4th at the Greencreek Hall. Things get started with the flag raising at 6 a.m., Mass will be offered for our country and for our veterans at 7 a.m. The famous breakfast will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. in the Hall. Cost is $8 for those 12 and older, $5 for 6-11 years old, and under 6 eat free. This year, due to COVID, we will have tables in the hall spaced out and tables set up outside for distancing. Street sports start at noon with the auction set to start at about 1 p.m. There will be kids rides outside, Bingo inside, concessions and a beer garden outside as well. Starting at noon, the Greencreek Altar Society will be selling hamburgers and homemade pies inside the Hall.
The Cottonwood Gun Club will hold their banquet on June 27th at 2 p.m. We will be doing some Annie Oakley’s and shooting, so bring your gun and shells. Pulled pork will be provided, please bring a side dish or dessert. Awards around 5 p.m. and dinner right after. Can’t wait to see everyone there. Please let Kim know how many will be attending in your family by either emailing her at cottonwoodgunclub83522@yahoo.com or calling her at 208-451-4858. See you there!
Pioneer Senior Citizens lunch centers are reopening. The Senior Citizen Lunch sites served by Prairie Mountain Nutrition reopened for dine-in service on Tuesday, June 16th in Cottonwood and Wednesday, June 17th in Winchester. They will still adhere to social distancing with no more than six people at a table and the lunch crew will be doing regular cleaning and disinfecting of the dining areas. Masks are optional. They also ask people to bring exact change for their meal.
You can still call ahead and order to either pick up your meals or have them delivered. Menu for June 23: Creamed Sausage and Biscuits, Mandarin Oranges, Steamed Peas and Carrots, Roasted Potatoes, Fruit & Nut Granola.
