COTTONWOOD -- Sunday morning, a young moose came through our driveway and was nibbling on our apple tree. It was pretty cool to see it running around in the field in front of our house before it ran away. Every once in a while, we get wild animals moving through this area, apparently looking for a new place to live.
Farmers are starting to cut hay, and some of it is baled and hauled in already. Rain for the next couple days may stop the haying for a while, but the weather is supposed be good after that.
The annual Greencreek 4th of July Celebration is set for Saturday, July 4th, at the Greencreek Hall. Things get started with the flag raising at 6 a.m. Mass will be offered for our Country and for our Veterans at 7 a.m. in the Church. The famous breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Hall. Lots of activities going on the rest of the day, so come and have fun. It’s a great place to take kids!
Welcome to the newly reopened to WolfTrack Brewing in Cottonwood. You will find a really cool decorating theme with rustic, old west style roof beams. It gives the place a charm, like it is right out of an old western movie. Come leave some tracks at WolfTrack Brewing on Monday thru Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from noon to 9 p.m.
Sweets and Eats is a new business, which opened last week in Craigmont. The business is owned by Gay and Lee Adams, and Brandy Lewis, manager, will be featuring at least eight different flavors of ice cream, deli sandwiches and espresso.
Mandy Bunce has opened Creative Restorations in Cottonwood in the eastern portion of the City Electric building where Wemhoff Architecture is also located. They are planning a “Sip n’ Shop” ladies’ event on Friday, July 10th, and a grand opening on the weekend of July 24th -25th. Best of luck to all of these businesses. It is good to see new businesses popping up in this area.
Open bowling starts Friday, July 3rd from 6 - 9 p.m. at Prairie Imperial Bowl in Craigmont. Fridays, during the summer, you can bowl for $1 per game, that includes shoe rental if you need shoes. Food and beverages are available also.
Congratulations to Brooklyn Riener, Prairie High School Senior, who was recently awarded the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship. She is one of 25 students, out of more than 1,000 applicants, to be awarded this scholarship. She will receive $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years. Brooklyn plans to attend Boise State University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
The Mass times for the TriParish will change starting the weekend of July 4-5. The new schedule will be Saturday: 5 p.m. in Assumption; Sunday: 7 a.m. in St. Mary’s and 8:30 a.m. in St. Mary’s; 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony; and 7 p.m. in Holy Cross.
