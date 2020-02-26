COTTONWOOD -- We had quite a snowstorm on Sunday, which was so vicious it even had the electricity off for a little while. It started with rain and then turned to snow. The wind was up to 45-miles-per-hour for a while. We lost tree branches from our fir trees.
The Cottonwood Gun Club has been awarded a $16,169.38 grant by the Friends of the NRA. The grant money will be used to take care of a water problem and to raise trap 1 to make it handicap accessible. Molly Wimer and Lydia Lustig helped to make this possible. Good job, girls!
The Lincoln Day Dinner is coming up on March 20 at the Greencreek Hall starting at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Jody Solerno. She is a 2nd amendment advocate, a firearms trainer, NRA field instructor and a competitive shooter. She will be speaking on “Your personal obligation for your own protection and safety with special emphasis on not becoming a helpless, female victim. Tickets are $25 per person. This event is sponsored by the Idaho County Republican Central Committee. For tickets and /or information call 208-926-7008 or 208-926 4327 or 208-962-3561. Proceeds go to help elect conservative people into office this fall.
Lent begins today, Wednesday, Feb. 26. Ashes will be distributed at all Masses for Ash Wednesday. Mass schedule is Tuesday evening at 6 p.m., at St. Mary’s; Ash Wednesday at 7 a.m., in St. Mary’s; 12 noon at Assumption and 6:30 p.m., at St. Anthony. Stations of the Cross will be prayed all Fridays of Lent in St. Mary’s at 6 p.m., followed by a soup supper. In Assumption on Fridays 8:30 a.m., following morning Mass; In St. Anthony on Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m., following morning Mass.
The high school students who are being confirmed in our parish are required to do a public service. Sunday Evan Schwartz and his sponsor, Neil Wassmuth, and three of his friends, picked up litter in the ditch for a one-mile stretch past our house. That was nice of them to do that, as I usually do it myself. Good job, guys!
