COTTONWOOD -- Greeting from my isolated corner of the prairie. We took a drive to Cottonwood Butte yesterday, so we could have a change of scenery and look out over the Camas Prairie. Traffic by my place is picking up as the farmers are still busy in the fields. Some of them must be finished, as I see the grain poking up out of the ground. I am seeing more cars going by also.
Turkey hunting season is open for all you turkey hunters. There seems to be an abundance of turkeys this year. Did you get yours yet?
With the nice weather we are working outside on the lawn and garden. It is time to trim the raspberry and gooseberry bushes. Rhubarb is coming up and we will be tilling the garden soon. Now is a good time to fertilize your lawn to keep it green all summer. That is so your husband has something to do.
Classes are starting soon for adults and children at “Hearts That Heal,” a horseriding arena between Kamiah and Greencreek. Class sessions run for six weeks, Monday through Thursday, and then take two weeks off. The cost is $60 per person with a $20 registration fee. “Hearts That Heal” is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and is run by Jessie Davies. She does an excellent job. You may contact her for information at 208-451-4208.
Did you get your stimulus check from the government yet? W is toward the end of the alphabet, so we are still waiting for ours.
Mega Kudos to the Snow-Drifters Club that is keeping the cross lit on Grangeville Mountain for all to see. We need a ray of hope in this time of isolation in our homes. We can see it all the way across the prairie. Good job, guys! Anyone wishing to contribute to help keep the cross lit may send donations to the Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club cross donation fund, PO Box 572 Grangeville, ID 83530.
