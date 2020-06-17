June 14th was Flag Day. We should be patriotic every day and show our love for our country, but especially on that day and the 4th of July, which is coming up soon. June 15th was my hubby’s birthday. I want to tell him how much I appreciate having him in my life.
Vacation Bible School will be a virtual event this year in the Cottonwood area. Grab your hard hat and join us for an awesome building adventure! Explore God's work in the lives of saints and in our lives and dig into Jesus' deep love for each one of us during the best week of summer! Built for a Purpose Virtual VBS 2020 will be next week, June 22-26th! We are committed to engaging your child in a week full of fun and interactive activities! Information on login, take-home kit and T-shirt pickups and easy to follow family guides will be provided in the coming weeks. Enrollment is free, T-shirts are free. Register online today! https://www.myvbs.org/triparishvbs2020.For information call the parish office, 208-962-3214.
The deadline for Fair Royalty sign-ups is July 1st. Young ladies 14 to 18 years old are invited tryout. Candidates are required to attend four main events: A meet and greet BBQ on July 22nd, the royalty luncheon on Aug. 5th, public introduction at the fashion show Aug. 19th and the crowning ceremony on Aug. 21st. Applications may be picked up at the Idaho County Extension office at the Idaho County Courthouse or by calling the Royalty Adviser, Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, at 208-962-5850 or email jogehring@hotmail.com. Good luck to all of you.
The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has made available “Idaho Trails Supporter” stickers as of Saturday, June 6, National Trails Day. For a $10 donation, you can sponsor Idaho’s hiking, biking, and equestrian trails. All proceeds of this voluntary program go toward maintaining and protecting Idaho’s non-motorized trails. Go to their website idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com and click on the Trails Sticker on the “shop” tab.
Hearts That Heal Riding School has announced the next session of riding school is starting June 22. They still have openings, so it is not too late to get in on it. The classes are an hour and a half long. Class times are Monday through Thursday 4 and 5:30 p.m. The cost per session is $60 and new students have an additional $20 insurance fee. Private lessons are also available.
The riding school will be participating in the Border Days parade and they welcome students, both past and present, to ride on the float. Any questions about the parade should be addressed to Jessica Davy at 208-954-4861.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 virus all Operation Horses for Heroes have been cancelled for this year.
