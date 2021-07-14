COTTONWOOD — Hello Cottonwood, we’re back! We didn’t forget you; we were just off spending time with our families for the Fourth of July! Hope your Independence Day was spent with family, fun and memories! It was a little different this year with the burn ban in effect and no personal fireworks. However, Grangeville and Winchester put on some pretty good shows as usual, hope you caught one of those!
Town is looking pretty hazy these days with the smoke from all the surrounding fires. Stay in if you can and stay safe. Many thanks to all those men and women out there sacrificing their lives to save all of ours. God bless.
Attention parents and youth: high school youth are invited to the annual “Son in the Sun” retreat, starting on Friday, July 16, at 5 p.m. They will meet at St. Mary’s Church. Get permission forms from the file holder on the porch at the church office. Bring to retreat: $10, permission form, money for a movie at the drive-in and dinner at Subway, a tent, a sleeping bag and pillow. Snacks, drinks and breakfast for Saturday morning will be provided. Retreat ends at 10:30 a.m., Saturday morning.
Summerfest is fast approaching with lots in the agenda! The softball tournament begins Friday night, July 30, at Wimer field and a kids movie night in the park and new this year, a color run. Saturday, July 31, is jam packed full of lots of fun for the whole family! Class reunions, businesses, personal, royalty, 4-H clubs or whatever you can image, get your ideas rolling and put something in the parade! Know anyone who has homemade items or a small business they want to advertise? Lots of vendor spots left on Main Street for the day; those forms are out as well! Let’s fill up the town! Need a fund-raiser idea? Let us know how we can help you! Buttons will be out soon, keep an eye for those! Also. new this year, the committee has decided to add grand marshals to the weekend. A couple who has been a blessing to this community for years now. They are former educators and counselors in our school district, they have given so much support and love in this community, you can see them almost every day, walking all over town, saying hello to everyone they see. Grand marshals are Greg and Lydia Deiss.
Our deepest condolences to extended families of Mildred Geis, who passed away Thursday, July 8, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston, surrounded by her family. Rest in Paradise, Mildred.
