COTTONWOOD — OK, so I’m not being absolutely serious here. The town I’m thinking about is Greencreek, which many might think could be Idaho’s lowest population density town, and they might be right, except on the 4th of July. On that day, literally hundreds of people crowd into the Community Hall and the outdoor areas surrounding it to celebrate Independence Day, and celebrate they do!
We showed up a little after 8 a.m. to stand in a very long line for breakfast. In front of us was a couple we didn’t know, but greetings and an exchange of names. Turns out the husband was a born-and-raised Greencreek resident, and we knew many of his family members. His wife, however, was from northeast Washington, an area we’re fairly familiar with. We asked what town, and almost instantly we were talking about local landmarks there, roads we’d driven, sights we’d seen. All of a sudden, the breakfast line seemed to be moving much faster. We came for the meal, but left with new acquaintances.
Shortly after breakfast, we ran into a young woman we’ve known for many years. She, too, was a born-and-raised Greencreeker, but now lived in a town about 20 miles away. She mentioned that she and a classmate had always attended the Greencreek 4th of July celebration and always bought little rings together at the celebration store. The friend now lives a couple of thousand miles away, but from time to time comes back for the 4th and, you might have guessed, they still buy rings together. More than half a lifetime and the better part of a continent has not diminished a friendship that has strong connections to Greencreek’s 4th of July.
A little while later we ran into a gentleman who, with a number of friends and family, had scrounged, acquired, manufactured and repaired many of the kiddie rides at the celebration. He shared a number of stories about how the little train, the little cars, a merry-go-round and the inflatable bouncing room had come to be at Greencreek. It smacked a lot of the “it takes a village” concept.
So back to Greencreek being densely populated on the 4th of July. We, like thousands of other communities across this great nation, come together to celebrate our formal declaration of independence from England. In a broader sense it symbolizes our recognition that each of us is free to think, say and do as we deem best, just as long as we’re not abridging someone else’s freedom to do the same. We should value each other’s independence as much as we value our own. This is why we gather together every 4th of July to make Greencreek a big little town and our nation the best one on Earth.
