COTTONWOOD — OK, so I’m not being absolutely serious here. The town I’m thinking about is Greencreek, which many might think could be Idaho’s lowest population density town, and they might be right, except on the 4th of July. On that day, literally hundreds of people crowd into the Community Hall and the outdoor areas surrounding it to celebrate Independence Day, and celebrate they do!

We showed up a little after 8 a.m. to stand in a very long line for breakfast. In front of us was a couple we didn’t know, but greetings and an exchange of names. Turns out the husband was a born-and-raised Greencreek resident, and we knew many of his family members. His wife, however, was from northeast Washington, an area we’re fairly familiar with. We asked what town, and almost instantly we were talking about local landmarks there, roads we’d driven, sights we’d seen. All of a sudden, the breakfast line seemed to be moving much faster. We came for the meal, but left with new acquaintances.

